ST. LOUIS – Spencer Brooks is going to be a third-grader at McKelvey Elementary School in the Parkway School District. According to Spencer’s mother, he’s a very curious kid who excels in math and science. Recently, his interest in weather has risen and he has been doing research on the atmosphere as well as other factors that affect local weather. Spencer Brooks is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.