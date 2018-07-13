Parents charged with child endangerment after infant’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney's Office charged two people Friday in connection with the death of a two-week-old baby boy.

Investigators with the Collinsville Police Department said the child's mother, 28-year old Katie Seib, and father, 30-year-old Brandon Fisk, were drunk the night before their infant son's death and their intoxication ultimately caused his death.

“In this case, a two-week-old baby sleeping with drunk parents rolled over and died,” said Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons.

According to prosecutors, the incident occurred June 16 in the 600 block of Keebler Street.

The two-week-old baby boy was sleeping with his drunk parents, rolled over and died.

Both Seib and Fisk were charged with endangering the life of a child, a class 3 felony in Illinois, and punishable up to five years in prison. The pair remains in custody on $50,000 bond.

Authorities said co-sleeping can be dangerous and, in this case, deadly.

“Doctors will tell you co-sleeping is not an acceptable behavior under any circumstances. It's not recommended no matter what and in this case,” Gibbons said.