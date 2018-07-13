‘My heart is full’: Chip Gaines shares photo of 3-week-old baby boy

“Fixer Upper” star Chip Gaines shared an adorable photo Friday of baby boy Crew, with the caption “My heart is full.”

Wife Joanna Gaines gave birth to Crew three weeks ago. He’s now the youngest of five siblings, joining 8-year-old Emmie Kay, 9-year-old Duke, 11-year-old Ella and 13-year-old Drake.

My heart is full.. A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on Jul 13, 2018 at 2:20pm PDT

On June 23, mother Joanna Gaines posted on Instagram:

Our baby boy, Crew Gaines, is here and we couldn’t be more in love. He made an unexpected (and speedy) entrance into the world two and a half weeks early – which is fitting given he was a sweet surprise from day one. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. We are so grateful.

According to Joanna, after the birth of their son Drake, Chip decided to wear his hospital bracelet until it fell off. And the tradition continues: