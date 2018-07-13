× Mosquitos in Jefferson County test positive for West Nile Virus

HILLSBORO, Mo. – Two collections of adult mosquitos collected by the Jefferson County Health Department have tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

A spokesperson for the health department said these were the first mosquito collections to test positive for the virus in 2018.

The mosquitos were collected in the cities of Kimmswick and Arnold near the end of June.

The virus is spread through the bite of a mosquito that had been feeding on an infected bird.

According to the CDC, 80 percent of the people who become infected don’t have symptoms, but some develop flu-like symptoms, which can last for weeks or even months. Such symptoms include, but are not limited to: fever, headache, body ache, fatigue, nausea, and rash.

The most serious cases of West Nile can be deadly.

The elderly are more at risk of getting sick because their immune system is often weaker.

To help stop the spread of West Nile, health officials want people to wear insect repellent with DEET and remove standing water sources that breed mosquitoes like birdbaths, gutters, and the bottoms of flower pots.