Keeping cool in St. Louis this weekend amid heat advisory

ST. LOUIS - A heat advisory has been issued for the St. Louis metro area on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. After the recent excessive heat warning that affected the region, area venues say they are prepared for another round of warmer than usual weather.

At the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater Friday, country music artist Chris Stapleton performed a sold-out show. The venue sold water bottles at a discount – $3 rather than $5.

It also offered two water refill stations and six misting fans were set up around the venue to help fans keep cool. Last season, the venue added four industrial fans in the reserved seating area.

During the most recent heat wave, Busch Stadium saw a record number of heat-related illnesses.

Extra first aid crews were brought in, which stadium officials say helped manage the additional calls for help.

More staff has been scheduled ahead of this weekend's heat advisory as well.

"We have extra crews on when it's hot like this on the weekends to make sure that we can get to any guest very quickly," said Matt Gifford, Vice President of Stadium Operations.

Gifford reminds fans to stay hydrated and take advantage of the water stations set up throughout the ballpark.

"If you see a friend or someone having an issue, get to an usher or an event attendant, they'll make sure we get first aid to you as quick as we can," he said.

The Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds Saturday at 3:10 p.m. during the heat advisory. The National Weather Service predicts the heat index value will reach between 100 and 106 degrees during that time.