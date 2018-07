Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — One firefighter had to be treated for dehydration after he was overcome by heat while battling an early morning blaze in north St. Louis.

A multi-use commercial building on Riverview Boulevard near Mclaren Avenue caught fire around 3:15am Friday. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof on the second floor.

Investigators are calling the fire suspicious. Neighbors say it spread quickly. Crews were able to knock down the fire just before 4am.