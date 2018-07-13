× Battery acid spill closes westbound I-70 near I-64

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Westbound Interstate 70 was closed near I-64 just before rush hour Friday because of a traffic incident that caused battery acid to leak from a semi-truck.

As of 9 p.m. Friday, the interstate had been closed for more than five hours while hazmat crews cleaned the mess.

Thousands of cars had to be detoured off of I-70 westbound and onto Route A to avoid the area. The Wentzville Police Department said multiple agencies have assisted with traffic control.

The Wentzville Fire Department said the driver of the semi-truck hit his brakes hard and that’s what caused the contents in the truck to collide. They said he was transporting some kind of batteries and the impact caused a leak.

The Missouri Department of Transportation advised commuters to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.