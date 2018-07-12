The next Air Force One could be red, white and blue

An official familiar with the project says President Donald Trump is deeply involved in the conversation about a redesign of the aircraft, but no decisions have been reached.

The iconic blue-and-white plane could be redrawn to include a splash of red, an official says, but it’s far from certain what it will ultimately look like.

Axios first reported a possible design change to the plane.

The White House announced in February that it struck a deal with Boeing over the development of two new Air Force One planes. The President requested the planes be ready 2021, at the beginning of his second term — three years sooner than the original plan of 2024.

Air Force One was last redesigned by industrial designer Raymond Loewy for President John F. Kennedy in 1962, when it was painted sky blue and cyan.

The development of the new planes was an early source of controversy in the weeks after Trump’s election, when he tweeted that the cost of the new 747 airplane being developed by Boeing was “out of control” and he threatened to cancel the development.

“Boeing is building a brand new 747 Air Force One for future presidents, but costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!”

After a deal was finalized, the White House touted the negotiation as saving the American taxpayer around $1.4 billion from the original estimate.

The planes currently in operation have been in service since 1990.