Teen critically injured in late-night shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- Police are searching for the gunman in a late night shooting Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Debaliviere avenue, just north of Forest Park.

The 17-year-old victim showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot to his back.

Witnesses told police the shooting was in the alley behind a string of businesses.

He is listed in critical condition.