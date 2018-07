Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo.- Workers are doing more clean up this Thursday morning in Sunset Hills around Laumeier Sculpture Park after a sewage spill in the area.

A contractor for the city of Sunset Hills doing work as part of an ongoing project in this area hit two mains causing the spill. Rott road was already closed before this incident and remains shut down now.

Officials told FOX 2 the sewage clean up started yesterday a little after noon and could go into Friday.