Naked man breaks into Fulton Missouri home

FULTON, Mo.- A man arrested after an attempted burglary while being bare.

Police responded to calls about a man running naked near St. Francis and Tyler Street Wednesday. Thomas Seay is accused of entering a home and confronting a homeowner before running away.

According to authorities, he then tried to enter another home but couldn’t. Officers then found him and arrested him after a short foot chase.

Seay faces charges of sexual misconduct, peace disturbance, resisting arrest, and burglary.