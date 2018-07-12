× Missouri’s 20 safest cities of 2018

ST. LOUIS – SafeWise released its list of the 20 safest cities in Missouri.

SafeWise looked over 2016 FBI crime report statistics and population data. It then calculated the rate of crimes per every 1,000 people in a city to determine the top 20 safest cities.

According to SafeWise the 20 safest cities in Missouri include:

Portageville Chaffee Carl Junction Pleasant Hill Greenwood Manchester Palmyra Parkville Glendale Town and Country Ballwin Cottleville Peculiar Seneca Ladue Battlefield Moberly Eureka Savannah Bethany

SafeWise added that cities that did not meet the identified population thresholds or that did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI for their records were not included in the ranking system for this list.

To see the population and crime rates per 1,000 people in the cities on the list go to www.safewise.com.