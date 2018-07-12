Elsberry residents complain about discolored water

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELSBERRY, Mo. – When Elsberry resident Krystal Eschmann goes to turn on her water, it’s time to play the guessing games. That’s because sometimes she says water comes out clear, while a majority of the time it comes out off-colored and gross.

“It looks like river water,” Eschmann said. “It’s disgusting. 10% of the time it’s okay. 90% it’s discolored and nasty.”

As a mother of a 2-year-old, Eschmann says, unfortunately, she’s forced to bath her son in the tainted water in the hopes that some way it is getting him clean.

“My son actually gets a bath once, maybe twice a week,” she said. “I’m actually thankful he gets to be in a pool almost every day. That’s about the only way he is staying clean.”

What’s even more frustrating is the amount of money Eschmann showed me she pays on her water bill every month.

She’s spending $80 a month for water she doesn’t want to use.

“I work hard for my money to get that in exchange,” Eschmann said.

And Eschmann isn’t the only one. Dennis Reed has lived in the small town his whole life and is dealing with the same issue.

“Only thing I did was turn the sink on and walk away,” Reed said. “I’ve done nothing to the water, nothing's been touched. I turned it on and that’s what you get. I got this at the same time.”

Both say they’ve tried to get answers from their city government, but continue to get the run-around.

“No improvement,” Reed said. “It’s like talking to a brick wall.”

Fox 2/KPLR 11 reached out to the city for a comment on Monday, but no one returned our calls. We reached out again on Thursday and no one answered the main line or the emergency contact.

In the meantime, residents are left with tainted water and a pipe-dream that it’ll get fixed.