Build-A-Bear cites overwhelming crowds for closing ‘Pay-Your-Age-Day’ promotion early

ST. LOUIS, MO — High interest in Build-A-Bear Workshop's “Pay Your Age Day” has caused the promotion to end early. Earlier this week the company announced that on July 12 customers can pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Build-A-Bear added this update on Facebook, "Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our locations due to crowds and safety concerns. We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."

The company released this statement:

"The response to our Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelming and unprecedented in our 21-year history, and the safety of our Guests and associates is our top priority. The crowds have greatly exceeded our expectations and, per local authorities, U.S. stores cannot accept any additional Guests for this event and are limiting lines due to extreme crowds and safety concerns. We understand our affected Guests may be disappointed, and we are working to address the situation. We will reach out directly to our valued Guests as soon as possible.."

The long line at West County Center:

Day 14 in the Build a Bear queue: Mums are starting to turn. The only currency is queue spots. Julie from York sold her spot for a reported £50k. Dave the security guy hasn't slept in 4 days. The end is nigh.. pic.twitter.com/5EiLVp5Sry — John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) July 12, 2018

Build a Bear today is more popular than Roman Reigns pic.twitter.com/ALFK6Shspx — John-Luke (@JohnLuke_PW) July 12, 2018