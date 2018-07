Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLISVILLE, MO - Did you know?

Each day in the United States, over 8 people are killed and 1,161 injured in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver.

On Monday, Randy Lamb, the manager of the Bommarito Automotive Collision Center in Ellisville, joined KPLR 11 to discuss the risks of distracted driving.

In #theSpiritofSTL, know the risk - take the pledge to stop distracted driving.