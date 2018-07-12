× Belleville man and woman charged with child abuse

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – The St. Clair County Attorney’s Department has charged two suspects of child abuse after an investigation by the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department that began on May 18, 2018.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department began their investigation of possible physical abuse of a child under the age of 13 by the child’s biological father and his girlfriend.

Multiple locations of bruising, both old and new on several areas of the child’s body were found by examiners. It appeared that some of the bruising was caused by a belt.

DCFS removed the child from the care of the father, who had custody, and the child is now with other relatives.

On July 11, 2018, Lamar D. Hill Jr., 31, and Casey D. Mosley, 28, both of Belleville, IL, were each charged with one count of Aggravated Battery to a Child, a Class 3 Felony. Bond was set at $100,000 and neither suspect has been arrested at this time.

“Parents are given leeway to discipline and use some corporal punishment, but there is a line between parenting and child abuse, and that line certainly is bruising or multiple injuries being inflicted on a child over a period of time,” said Sheriff Watson.