WEST ALTON, Ill. - A serious injury car crash sent six people to the hospital Thursday morning.

The crash occurred at US 67 South at Machens Club Drive, involving a driver driving Ford F150 that was pulling an RV.

According to authorities, another driver ran the truck off the road.

Conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, refresh this page for the latest updates.