Police looking for strong-arm robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a robbery suspect. The strong-arm robbery occurred June 30th at 8 a.m. in the 4200 block of Michigan Avenue in south St. Louis.

Police say the suspect walked up to the female victim and pointed a handgun at her demanding her property and wallet. The suspect then fled on foot.

The suspect is 20 t0 25 years-old, 5 foot 4 inches tall, 140-145 pounds.

If you know the suspect or his whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).