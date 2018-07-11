No, Facebook, Tyler Perry isn’t buying you a car

Tyler Perry wants his fans to know that he’s not giving away cars, money or anything else on Facebook.

The actor, director, and all-around movie mogul said that his team takes down dozens of scam posts every day.

“Do not give your information to any of these people do not give them anything,” Perry said in a video on his Facebook page. “I don’t know who they are, but every day we have to get 10, 20, 30 of those things shut down on Facebook.”

Perry said he is a giver and has given cars and houses to his employees and friends.

Last week, actress Tiffany Haddish revealed on social media that Perry bought her a deep metallic blue Tesla SUV that she’d talked about wanting on the set of their upcoming movie “Nobody’s Fool.”

So, if you’re one of the hottest actresses in comedy or in one of Perry’s movies, there’s hope. But if you stumble on a giveaway online, just keep scrolling.

“Stop it, devil,” Perry said.

By David Williams, CNN