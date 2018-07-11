Neighborhood stunned by murder in Cedar Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR HILL, MO - Water is left to dry after residents of the 8400 block of Eastview tried to wipe away a woman’s blood while the memories of the intense moments linger in their mind.

Just hours before that, Jefferson County Sheriff Deputies were in a standoff with 62-year-old Steven Treece for hours.

That came after a neighbor called 9-1-1 when she heard gunshots, came outside and Treece allegedly pointed the gun at her.

When authorities arrived, they found Treece standing over a woman’s body on the porch of his house.

Details on what led up to this are unknown, but authorities later took Treece into custody.

Residents are stunned this happened near their home.

Neighbors say Treece and the woman were married.

The couple’s son showed up on the scene but was quickly taken into custody after attempting to get to his parents.

Family members showed their grief but declined to speak at this time.

Treece, on the other hand, is now charged with 1st-degree murder, armed criminal action and 2 counts of unlawful use of a weapon.