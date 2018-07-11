× Metro East man charged with failing to register as a sex offender

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has charged 45-year-old Delbert E. Smith, Jr. with failing to register as a sex offender. Smith is currently not in custody and his whereabouts are unknown. Authorities believe he may be living in the Dupo/Cahokia area.

In 2017 he was charged with the same offense.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

“These offenders statistically tend to be repeat offenders, and it has become an important duty of law enforcement to keep track of these individuals. Making sure that they are properly registered helps to keep all communities safer. If anyone knows where Smith can be located or sees him, please contact your local police department or the Sheriff’s Department at 618-277-3500,” said Sheriff Richard Watson.