Major delays expected on I-55 during construction in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO - Drivers who use parts of I-55 in Jefferson County should expect changes later this week. MoDOT says construction begins on Friday and will result and lane and ramp closures.

Starting Friday, July 13th at 10 a.m. MoDOT said crews will close one lane of northbound I-55, leaving only one lane open. The northbound I-55 ramp to southbound Route 67 and the northbound Route 67 ramp to northbound I-55 will also be closed during the construction. This portion of the project will be complete by Monday, July 23rd.

Then, MoDOT says crews will close one lane on southbound I-55 before Route 67 on Friday, July 27 at 8 p.m, leaving one lane open. The ramps from southbound I-55 to northbound Route 67 and from southbound Route 67 to southbound I-55 will also be closed during this time. MoDOT said the lanes and ramps will reopen by Monday, August 6th.

MoDOT released the following detour routes for ramp closures: