Health concerns at the Golden Corral restaurant in Shiloh

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - A disturbing discovery inside a Shiloh Golden Corral has health department officials giving the restaurant a very close look.

The Golden Corral is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and the Belleville News-Democrat reports that Health Department officials are due back.

This story unfolded after a customer posted on Facebook that she saw three cockroaches crawling on the buffet when she was at the restaurant on July 1.

The St. Clair County Health Department received her complaint and a health department inspector was here the next day. The paper reports that the inspector didn't find cockroaches but did see fruit flies in the kitchen.

In fact, the Belleville News-Democrat says the inspector found 'hundreds of fruit flies' in the restaurant, calling it a critical violation. The inspector also described the kitchen as filthy.

The inspector had the restaurant call pest control to schedule an appointment. The Golden Corral general manager, Robert Carter, says the restaurant has worked for hand in hand with pest control and the health department to fix the problems.

RFR Inc, a Golden Corral Franchise, issued a statement reading: