American Airlines set to close pilot crew base in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – American Airlines notified the State of Missouri Wednesday that it plans to close its St. Louis pilot crew base by the end of September 2018. The move comes after a decision to retire the MD80 aircraft.

The closure will affect 155 positions, 153 of them pilots.

American says all of the pilots will be transferred to other locations.

It’s unclear as to what will happen with the 2 positions not staffed by pilots.