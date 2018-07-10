St. Louis original, Maull’s barbecue sauce, back on grocery shelves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis's own Maull's Barbecue Sauce is back on store shelves July 10. The Louis Maull company announced in January it was no longer filling orders after 120 years in business.

Our partners at the Post-Dispatch report the company was sold to Allied Investments, and it took time to get the business back to full-scale production. Kansas City and Sweet'n Mild were seen this week at Schnucks and Dierbergs.

The sauce is still being made at the plant on North Market Street in St. Louis, Missouri.