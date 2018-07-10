Reward jumps to $15,000 for suspects in pizza delivery murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — An Imo’s Pizza delivery driver was shot in the neck on July 4, 2018 while he was making a delivery in south St. Louis City. Dave Matthews, 31, died from his injuries Saturday morning.

The Imo's family announced early Tuesday morning that they will donate $10,000 in honor of Matthews to St. Louis Regional Crime Stoppers. Now CrimeStoppers says their $5,000 reward plus the money from the Imo's donation could get a tipster with correct information $15,000 cash. The tip must lead to an arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for this murder.

Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight in the 3900 block of Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot several times and rushed to the hospital. Police have not identified a possible suspect.

“We are completely saddened by the loss of one of their employees. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Mr. Matthews,” says Carl Imo, President of Imo’s Pizza in a statement.

Visitation services will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Michael Funeral Home (5930 Southwest Avenue) with the funeral scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m.

Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Visit: STLRCS.org to email information. Tips sent through this hotline and email are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.