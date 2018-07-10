Multiple shootings in St. Louis overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – One person was killed and two others injured in three separate shootings across St. Louis Monday evening into early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the first shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. on Bailey Street in the Fairground neighborhood. Police found a 41-year-old man shot outside on the pavement.

Investigators said the man was alive when he was taken from the scene and was listed in critical condition at a local hospital. However, the hospital later contacted police to inform officers that the man had died.

Just before 12:30 a.m., police were summoned to W. Fairfax Court for a shooting in the Vandeventer neighborhood. A man in his 50s was found shot outside at that location. Several shell casings were found in the area. The victim was rushed to the local hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive.

About 30 minutes later, police rushed to East John and North 20th in the College Hill area for another shooting.

Officers discovered a man in his 20s who had been shot inside of a car. He was taken to a hospital, where police said he’s in stable condition and expected to pull through.

According to authorities, none of the shootings appear to be related.