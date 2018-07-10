Construction starts on phase 2 of Ballpark Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – With construction cranes in the background on Phase 2 of Ballpark Village, there was a group gathered to celebrate the official groundbreaking.

“Ballpark Village phase one has been a great success,” says Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals President. “It`s really the entertainment and retail hub of this. But this second phase puts the village in Ballpark Village. This hotel brings a lot of great traffic and tourism.”

“This is big,” says Mayor Lyda Krewson, (D) - St. Louis. “Having a Live by Loews Hotel to add to the other hotels that we have in downtown to really add to the whole ability to have big conventions and big meetings here, that`s a real economic demand for our city.”

City leaders are hoping the $380 million Gateway Arch grounds renovation and this $260 million multi-use addition will be part of a new renaissance for the city.

The $65-million dollar Live! By Loews plans to be reflective of the city, hiring and employing a 49% minority workforce.

“If you look at the demand generators through sports, tourism and meetings industry”' says Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO Loews Hotels & Co. “That`s the kind of vibrant community we`re excited to become part of. Then layer in the men and women who live here who will be part of Live by Loews. That is a really good formula for success.”

“We`ve got a very diverse environment in the city and county,” says Kitty Ratcliffe, President Explore St. Louis. “A lot of people need work so you have to remain diverse so the people who need the work can get the work. And they`ve been really responsive to that.”

The new hotel will feature 216 luxury guestrooms.

Phase two construction is also at work on a Ballpark Village luxury tower, both of which will transform Clark Avenue in 2019 and 2020 when completed.