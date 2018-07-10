× Charges filed after St. Louis police seize fentanyl, firearms

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 39-year-old man in connection with drug and firearm possession after authorities conducted a drug bust.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, authorities in the Second District seized 218 grams of fentanyl, eight handguns, and two assault rifles from Hayward McKinney.

McKinney was charged with 10 counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $30,000 cash-only.