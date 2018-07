Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKLEY, Mo. – The driver of a car ends up beneath a semi tractor-trailer in Berkeley Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Hazelwood near Latty Avenue at about 2:30a.m.

According to authorities, the driver of the car was airlifted to the hospital at the scene. The truck driver has no serious injuries.

No one has been charged at this time.