South County landmark Tower Tee public auction today

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - Monday, July 9 Tower Tee Golf will be auctioning off everything on the property at 10a.m.

Tower Tee opened its doors in 1963 and closed Sunday night. Generations of families have hit golf balls on the driving range there and baseballs in their batting cages.

The auction includes some of the more iconic items like the miniature golf statues of the gorilla, giraffe, rhino, and the statue of liberty. It also includes other more practical items like golf equipment, lawn, garden items, and countertops are up for sale.

The plans for the land moving forward is to redevelop it into a 150 home subdivision.

Need a new lawn ornament? Tower Tee is auctioning off everything today @10 AM. There will also be golf equipment and lawns and garden items. ⁦@FOX2now⁩ pic.twitter.com/GlDyh8I6ac — Katherine Hessel (@KHesselFox2) July 9, 2018

Full List of auction items:

GOLF COURSE EQUIPMENT

JD 3235C Fairway 60” 5-reel mower 2,735 hrs/Good

JD 2653 Reel Mower 2,126 hrs.

JD 2500 Triplex greens mower w/roller & verticut attachments

Toro MultiPro 1200 sprayer, 160 gal w/isolated boom valves/2-8 ft booms

Grasshopper 725 60” mower 1,770 hrs

Toro Greensmaster walking greens reel mower

Ryan Greensaire 24 aerator w/3 sets of tines/Good

Asst. new tires for lawn equipment

2-10’ gang mowers

EQUIPMENT

Kubota L2850 tractor 2WD 2,364 hrs. w/LA500 loader

Toro workman MD hyd. Dump, 1,565 hrs./Good

Toro Workman HDX 4x4 w/manual dump

30 gal ATV sprayer

Lely fertilizer spreader

Lesco & Anderson walk-behind spreader

Husqvarna 460 rancher chainsaw

Husqvarna 150BT backpack blower

Seeder

Small drop seeder

Jacobson over seeder

Power washer

GOLF EQUIPMENT

Complete golf ball washing system, soaker, EP washer & 10’ conveyer

EZ picker 5-gang ball picker

Reels for ball picker

Huge lot golf balls

Golf flags on sticks

Lot ball netting

Huge lot miniature putters

Asst. golf mats w/dividers

LAWN/GARDEN

Lot park benches

Wrought iron patio sets

13 Very nice picnic tables

Large lot plastic chairs

MINIATURE GOLF STATUES

Kennelwood dog

Lighthouse

Choo-Choo

Gorilla

Rhino

Giraffe

Tree house

Lions

Kangaroo



TOOLS

Huskey upright air compressor

Huskey stacked toolbox

Lg. lot mechanic tools

Foley reel sharpener

Bed knife resurfacer

Jump box

Gas cans

Lg. bolt/parts index

Manual tire changer

Lg. lot hand tools