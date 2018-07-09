South County landmark Tower Tee public auction today

SOUTH COUNTY, Mo. - Monday, July 9 Tower Tee Golf will be auctioning off everything on the property at 10a.m.
Tower Tee opened its doors in 1963 and closed Sunday night. Generations of families have hit golf balls on the driving range there and baseballs in their batting cages.
The auction includes some of the more iconic items like the miniature golf statues of the gorilla, giraffe, rhino, and the statue of liberty. It also includes other more practical items like golf equipment, lawn, garden items, and countertops are up for sale.
The plans for the land moving forward is to redevelop it into a 150 home subdivision.
Full List of auction items:
GOLF COURSE EQUIPMENT
JD 3235C Fairway 60” 5-reel mower 2,735 hrs/Good
JD 2653 Reel Mower 2,126 hrs.
JD 2500 Triplex greens mower w/roller & verticut attachments
Toro MultiPro 1200 sprayer, 160 gal w/isolated boom valves/2-8 ft booms
Grasshopper 725 60” mower 1,770 hrs
Toro Greensmaster walking greens reel mower
Ryan Greensaire 24 aerator w/3 sets of tines/Good
Asst. new tires for lawn equipment
2-10’ gang mowers
EQUIPMENT
Kubota L2850 tractor 2WD 2,364 hrs. w/LA500 loader
Toro workman MD hyd. Dump, 1,565 hrs./Good
Toro Workman HDX 4x4 w/manual dump
30 gal ATV sprayer
Lely fertilizer spreader
Lesco & Anderson walk-behind spreader
Husqvarna 460 rancher chainsaw
Husqvarna 150BT backpack blower
Seeder
Small drop seeder
Jacobson over seeder
Power washer
GOLF EQUIPMENT
Complete golf ball washing system, soaker, EP washer & 10’ conveyer
EZ picker 5-gang ball picker
Reels for ball picker
Huge lot golf balls
Golf flags on sticks
Lot ball netting
Huge lot miniature putters
Asst. golf mats w/dividers
LAWN/GARDEN
Lot park benches
Wrought iron patio sets
13 Very nice picnic tables
Large lot plastic chairs
MINIATURE GOLF STATUES
Kennelwood dog
Lighthouse
Choo-Choo
Gorilla
Rhino
Giraffe
Tree house
Lions
Kangaroo
TOOLS
Huskey upright air compressor
Huskey stacked toolbox
Lg. lot mechanic tools
Foley reel sharpener
Bed knife resurfacer
Jump box
Gas cans
Lg. bolt/parts index
Manual tire changer
Lg. lot hand tools