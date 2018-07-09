Pizza delivery driver dies from injuries on 4th of July shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A driver who was shot while delivering pizza on the Fourth of the July in a St. Louis neighborhood has now died.

Matthews` family says he died about 12:30a.m. Sunday morning. He had been hospitalized ever since the shooting fighting for his life but his family says he was simply unable to pull through.

According to St. Louis police, Dave Matthews was delivering a pizza just before midnight on the 4th or July near Gustine and Potomac in Tower Grove South where he was shot multiple times and was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

Social media accounts say Matthews was shot twice in the neck.

Imo’s Pizza on Morganford and Humphrey confirms Matthews was a delivery driver for them at the time. The general manager of the store says he spent the night at a hospital with Matthews and that his employees are trained about the dangers of the job and to be aware of their surroundings.

The victim’s friends have put together a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. It’s already raised more than $9,500.

In a Facebook post, a family member describes him as generous and kind and someone who would do anything for anyone.