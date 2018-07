× Motorcyclist killed in Ste. Genevieve County accident

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Ste. Genevieve County involving a motorcyclist.

The accident happened on Route O just south of Interstate 55 Monday, around 3:30 pm.

Authorities say 41-year-old Nicholas J. Courtney failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road into a ditch. He was ejected and later died at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.