Elliott Davis rides along with St. Louis firefighters on busiest night of the year

ST. LOUIS, MO - Thousands of fires across the country each year are sparked by fireworks. And thousands of people, most often children and teens, are injured while using consumer fireworks. That makes Independence Day, July 4th, always a busy night for firefighters and other first responders.

Thanks to your votes, FOX 2’s Elliott Davis won a ride-along with the St. Louis City Fire Department on the Fourth of July. He spent the night responding to fires with the men and women heading into harm’s way.

The St. Louis Fire Department and EMS made a total of 509 emergency calls that day. Their biggest emergency of the night: responding to a two-alarm at the Macklind Avenue Deli in the Southampton neighborhood.

The fire got so bad that all the firefighters inside the building and on the roof had to be pulled out for their own safety. Investigators suspect fireworks as the possible cause of that fire.

Most of the other fires were dumpster fires and the like, but those also have the potential to explode into a large fire.

I want to thank the St Louis Fire Department and Captain Garon Mosby for a great experience on the ride along.

It was my honor to me some great firefighters pic.twitter.com/kdLF1gV8Sk — Elliott Davis (@ElliottDavisTV) July 5, 2018