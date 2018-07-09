× Build-A-Bear Workshop announces ‘Pay Your Age Day’

ST. LOUIS – The Build-A-Bear Workshop says that guests who visit stores on Thursday can take part in “Pay Your Age Day.”

That means that on July 12 they will just have to pay their current age for any make-your-own furry friend in all stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

According to a press release, Build-A-Bear created the one-day promotion “to kick off its new, everyday celebration of birthdays.”

“We have overwhelming data that indicates Build-A-Bear is synonymous with childhood, and nearly one-third of our sales are associated with birthdays,” said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer of Build-A-Bear Workshop.

As of July 12, shoppers who are 14 years old or younger can pay their age for a Birthday Treat Bear during their birthday month as part of the “Count Their Candles” promotion, which will be available all year long.

To take advantage of Build-A-Bear’s Pay Your Age Day, parents or guardians must enroll in the complementary rewards program or give a valid email address and name. See the full details here.

The company writes on Facebook: