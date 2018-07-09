× Belleville man charged with child sex abuse

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 38-year-old Belleville man for alleged sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to Captain Bruce Fleshren, Chief of Investigations for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department, Kelyn Stephens was said to have sexual contact with a 16-year-old between May and June 2018. The victim’s mother contacted the sheriff’s department after learning of the incidents.

Stephens was an acquaintance of the victim’s family, Fleshren said.

Stephens was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Fleshren said authorities do not believe there were other victims but said any concerned adult could contact the sheriff’s department.