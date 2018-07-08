× UK Brexit secretary David Davis resigns, Press Association reports

The UK’s Brexit Secretary David Davis resigned Sunday, the British Press Association said on Twitter.

Two senior sources confirmed Davis’ departure from the Cabinet, the Press Association reported.

In June 2016, voters in the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union, effectively ending a relationship that has endured for 44 years. Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty outlines the voluntary departure. Brexit takes effect in March 2019.

In a September 2017 op-ed for CNN, Davis wrote: “Brexit is not about Britain stepping back from the world, but jumping into the new opportunities it presents.”

“Outside of the EU, Britain will be nimbler, more open to innovation and technological change, at the same time as driving up global standards,” he wrote. “Using our might as the world’s fifth largest economy — we can become a true champion of free trade.”

By Darran Simon and Flora Charner, CNN