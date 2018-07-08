Mother of drowning victim grieving over son’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating after a 12-year-old boy drowns in a North St. Louis County swimming pool. FOX 2 talked with the victim's mother who is heartbroken.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Lucas and Hunt Village apartment complex in the 5300 block of Lucas and Hunt Road. Police say the boy was swimming with friends and relatives without adult supervision.

"When I got to the hospital they were trying to save him, he had so much blood they kept pumping on him so hard,” said Kendra Robinson.

Robinson is the mother of 12-year-old Terrance Green, she’s grieving and in shock after her son drowned Saturday night. Green was the second of five siblings and what was supposed to be a fourth of July celebration with family and friends turned tragic. “I have been sitting here waiting for him to walk back through the door," said Robinson.

Police say the incident unfolded around 7 p.m. when the 12-year-old was swimming with a group of kids all under the age of 14. There are warning signs on the pool that read no lifeguard on duty and that children under the age of 18 cannot use the pool without an adult in attendance.

Green went into the deep end of the Lucas and Hunt Village apartment complex swimming pool and did not reemerge. The other children alerted a woman nearby who tried to save Green.

"They said a bystander came and jumped in and tried to give him CPR, but he was foaming so bad at the mouth he was shaking so bad he drowned," said Robinson.

Terrance would have been a 7th grader at Confluence Academy in St Louis in the fall and would have celebrated his 13th birthday in August." He was just full of life, he was shy, funny, lovable and very outgoing and smart.

I had so many big plans for him, he had his whole life ahead of him." said Robinson.

The drowning is under investigation by the St. Louis County Police Department.

Professional Equities, Inc. is the Managing Agent for Lucas Hunt Village Apartments and released this statement:

"It is with profound sorrow and our deepest sympathies to the family of the child that drowned. The family is in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time."

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.