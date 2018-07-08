Christian ministry pairs youth and volunteers to help the disabled in need of better home access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Darryl Stanfield and Beth Daniels are the founder and co-founder of Gateway Housing Service Project. The Christian inspired ministry is building ramps and performs some home modifications for disabled residents. The group is currently partnering with fire departments and rehabilitation facilities to identify those who need help.

“We’ve had a few who have had spinal injuries and you know all of sudden their life is turned upside down, so they’re in need of a ramp,” said Stanfield. “They don’t know what to do. They’ve got some zillion other things on their minds so this helps them out.”

One client the organization helped was set to be discharged from the hospital just before Christmas but could not return home without a ramp. Volunteers scrambled on December 22nd to make sure that person could get home in time to celebrate the holiday with their family.

“You know it’s really the difference of being able to be active in your community or being homebound,” said Daniels. “It makes a big difference.”

Gateway Housing Service Project pairs together youth and adult volunteers with skilled workers to build ramps and makes homes more accessible. Stanfield and Daniels believe volunteers are inspired after seeing the difference their help can make.

“Maybe they will go and volunteer somewhere else or maybe they will keep volunteering with us,” said Stanfield. “We want to make sure that people are helping people in the community.”

The 501(c)(3) calls its mission a way to connect people through construction and compassion. Gateway Housing Service Project is currently looking for volunteers and would like to hear from anyone in need of a ramp.

Questions can be emailed to info@ghsphome.org.

The agency is hosting a Rock N Roll Bingo night at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Chesterfield on September 15th from 7p.m. until 10p.m.