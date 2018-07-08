Bomb and arson investigating fatal North City fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis City and County Bomb and Arson are investigating a fatal fire Sunday night. The fire started around 6:45 p.m. in a two-story building in the 8100 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood in North St. Louis.

The fire was quickly knocked down by firefighters, as they battled the deployed lines to apartment units located on the second floor.

A body was discovered by firefighters in a front room of an apartment away from the fire on the second floor.

An investigation is ongoing.