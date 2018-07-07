× Police investigating drowning at North County apartment complex

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a drowning in North County. The incident happened Saturday around 6:45 pm at the Lucas Hunt Village apartments located off of I-70 and Lucas and Hunt Road.

Police tell FOX 2 that the victim is a 12-year-old male who was swimming with friends and relatives when he went underwater in the deep end of the pool and didn’t resurface.

Children from the pool alerted a nearby resident who removed the child and performed CPR.

The child was transported to the hospital for treatment but later died.