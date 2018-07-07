Blessing of the bike offers prayer and safety for cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It’s known as the Blessing of the Bikes. For the 2nd year in a row, cyclists brought their bicycles to Trinity Episcopal Church in the Central West End for a blessing and then headed out on a bike ride involving several stops along the way.

“I like riding my bike and like church so let’s combine the two,” said Trinity’s Rev. Jon Stratton.

He said the Blessing of the Bikes doesn’t change the bikes but rather highlights their holiness. Stratton said bicycles help people get work, provide a healthy activity and can help form a sense of community.

A prayer of safety was also given. Some cyclists have experienced tragedy while traveling.

“We also prayed for those who have been hurt in cycling incidents over the past year and also those who have lost their lives cycling,” said Stratton.

He estimated this year’s turnout doubled the size of last year’s crowd. There appeared to about 100 cyclists participating in this year’s Blessing of the Bikes.