CAHOKIA, Ill. - A 16-year-old accused of killing one teen and critically injuring two other minors in Cahokia Monday has been charged with murder as an adult, law enforcement officials announced Thursday.

Our partners at the Post Dispatch report that Arnett Ramsey, 16, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection to the crime. His bond was set at $750,000.

