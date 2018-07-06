Six people rushed to hospital after Hazmat situation at Roxy’s Exotic Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN, Ill. - Six people were treated at a hospital when they became ill after coming in contact with an unknown substance at a business in the Metro East. Three of the people treated were first responders called to the scene to help.

The call came in around 2:30 Friday morning (July 6) that several people at Roxy's strip club had become ill and some had passed out.

Lt. Antonio White with the Brooklyn Police Department said EMTs with MedStar Ambulance went into the building and performed CPR on at least one person.

Brooklyn police also responded to the scene. Two officers came in contact with the substance through touch causing one officer to pass out and another to become ill.

Those two officers, one EMT and three civilians were treated at the hospital. White said the two officers are stable and are expected to recover. The conditions of the other patients are not known.

No word on how many people were inside Roxy's at the time, but the building has since been cleared and secured.

White said Illinois State Police have isolated the substance and are sending it in for testing. No word on how long it will take to get the results from that test.

No arrests were made Friday morning. White said it is still early in the investigation and officers are still interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.

White said his department has not had any problems with this business in the past.

Officials on the scene say six people are being treated at a local hospital including two Brooklyn, IL police officers after coming in contact with an unknown substance at Roxy’s strip club. @FOX2now — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) July 6, 2018

Police, fire and EMS at Roxy’s strip club in Brooklyn, IL. We’re told they’re investigating some sort of hazmat situation that made several people sick. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/Z0k2xU3MgE — Katie Kormann (@KatieKormann) July 6, 2018