ST. LOUIS- The main pool at Shaw Park Aquatic Center’s is set to reopen Friday, July 7.

The pool was forced to close Tuesday after broken glass was found at the bottom of the pool. It took three days to drain, clean, and refill the pool.

Clayton has also rescheduled their “4th of July Celebration.” It has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 8 from 1:00 – 4:00 pm. They’re having a party with music, games, and bomb pops to belatedly celebrate the holiday.