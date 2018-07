Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Missourians get ready to see a drop in your electric bill.

The Public Service Commission voted unanimously to fast-track the reduction rates in the state of Missouri, as part of a bill package approved in May.

The lower rates would have happened late 2017 after Congress passed the federal tax cut but the state's legislature's action requires utilities to pass along the rate cuts within 90 days.

Our partners at the Post Dispatch report the reduction will take effect August first.