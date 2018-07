ST. LOUIS, MO — Meet Princess Buttercup! The Saint Louis Zoo just introduced this baby mongoose lemur who was born on March 19, 2018. You can see her whole family at the Primate House.

The St. Louis Zoo says that this is the first successful birth and rearing of a mongoose lemur at the Zoo. It is a milestone for the critically endangered species and a credit to the hundreds of hours of work contributed by the entire animal care team at the Primate House.