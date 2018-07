Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A woman was struck early Thursday morning on the Poplar Street Bridge.

The incident happened around 3:10a.m. in the eastbound lane.

It is reported she was transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Two lanes of the roadway are blocked as emergency crews responded to the incident. It is currently unknown when crews will reopen the lanes.

Other information is not immediately known at this time.

FOX 2 will update this page as more details become available.