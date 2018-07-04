Shrewsbury police investigating after man exposes himself to woman jogging

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHREWSBURY, MO. - For the second time in a matter of months police in Shrewsbury are investigating after a man exposed himself to someone. The latest incident happened to a woman who was jogging Monday afternoon near the intersection of Weil and Danbury. Police said the woman was jogging when the suspect pulled up to her, exposed himself and asked if she wanted to watch.

Back in January, Shrewsbury police said a man with a similar description exposed himself to an underage girl. Several weeks ago, a similar incident happened in Kirkwood, near Kirkwood Park. When FOX 2 last spoke to Kirkwood Police they said they were looking into if the incident was connected to the Shrewsbury one.

During all three incidents, the suspect was driving when he exposed himself. The suspect from Monday is described as a white man who is between 20 and 30 years old, with a stocky build, brown wavy hair and a brown beard. Police said he was driving a white SUV or van. If you have information contact police.