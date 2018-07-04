× Police investigating homicide in South County

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating a homicide in South St. Louis County. Police say an officer observed a vehicle on the shoulder of Lemay Ferry Road near I-55 and Mattis Road around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon checking the vehicle, the officer noticed that it had been in an accident. While searching around the vehicle the officer discovered an injured adult male lying next to the car.

The officer gave first aid to the victim until an EMS crew arrived and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

At the hospital, officers were told by medical staff that 31-year-old Thomas Hearst, Jr. has been shot. Hearst later died from his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Identification is being withheld till next of kin has been notified.

Police are asking for the public’s help for any information about the accident.

You can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).